Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

MGK stock opened at $246.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.51 and a one year high of $246.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.08.

