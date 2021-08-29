IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$46.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.62. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$28.88 and a twelve month high of C$46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

