Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,690 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.58.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In other news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,882 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

