Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 929 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

LSTR opened at $169.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

