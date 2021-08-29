Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,606 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after buying an additional 16,120,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $37,570,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.65 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

