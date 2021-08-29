Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

