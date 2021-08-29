Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

SHW opened at $302.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.51. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

