Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,966 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $419.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.73. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

