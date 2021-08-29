Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 9,335 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,916,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of General Motors by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

