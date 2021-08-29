Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,156 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

L stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.