Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,565,000 after buying an additional 51,933 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.78 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.