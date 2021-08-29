Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.07 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,639 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

