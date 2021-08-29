Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,471 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,042,000 after acquiring an additional 661,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,631 shares of company stock worth $2,340,644. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

