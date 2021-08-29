Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.79 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 14,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $464.58 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.