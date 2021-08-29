Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.98 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.53. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

