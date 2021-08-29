Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $807.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $811.33. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.