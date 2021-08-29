Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after buying an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after buying an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.43.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

