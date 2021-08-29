Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $52.60 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,461.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.