Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,719 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $57,418,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,271,000 after purchasing an additional 834,051 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,457,000 after purchasing an additional 497,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

DRE opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

