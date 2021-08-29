Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,908 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $75.68. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

