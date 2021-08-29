Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,883 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

