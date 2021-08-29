Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,945 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $68,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,272,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $20.92 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

