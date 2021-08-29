Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,068 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $199.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $199.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

