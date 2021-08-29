Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,919 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 78,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 43,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.