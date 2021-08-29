Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 94.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 41.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

