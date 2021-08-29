Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 100,325 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,325 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in The Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Southern by 23.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at $242,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.99 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.