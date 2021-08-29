Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,136 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 127.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 832.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of PODD opened at $295.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $197.08 and a one year high of $306.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.50 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

