Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,258 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital International Investors increased its position in NovoCure by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NovoCure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 37.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

NovoCure stock opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,694.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.02. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,448 shares of company stock worth $9,697,122. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.