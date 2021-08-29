Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 43,740 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,740 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $29,964,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Shares of PSX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.