Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 443 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $295,793.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,306 shares of company stock worth $29,720,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Shares of DXCM opened at $520.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $528.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

