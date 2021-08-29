Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 60,032 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,032 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

