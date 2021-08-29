Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 7,905 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after buying an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after buying an additional 979,055 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,860,000 after buying an additional 851,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,256,000 after buying an additional 190,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NUAN opened at $55.05 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,594,680. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

