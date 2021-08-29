Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

