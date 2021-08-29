Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $32,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Illumina by 552.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Illumina by 6.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.58. The company had a trading volume of 839,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $485.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.