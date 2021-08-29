ImageCoin Price Down 12.9% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $192,344.07 and $96,739.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,453,253 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

