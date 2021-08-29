Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 10,505 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.36% of Onto Innovation worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $1,335,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,937.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,110,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,645,359. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NYSE ONTO traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. 403,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.