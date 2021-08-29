Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 18,677 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.42. 953,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.37. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $194.04 and a one year high of $275.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

