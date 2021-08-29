Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 24,271 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of Planet Fitness worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.13. 1,175,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,571. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

