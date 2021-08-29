Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 26,461 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.19% of Vertiv worth $18,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 35.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,160,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 46.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 80,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 856,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.