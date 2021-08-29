Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 53,794 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,794 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.19% of Lincoln National worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,211. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

