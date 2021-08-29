Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 6,951 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.11% of Principal Financial Group worth $19,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

PFG stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 558,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

