Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.22% of The AZEK worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The AZEK by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $58,267.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,991 shares of company stock worth $6,284,856. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. 1,262,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,451. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

