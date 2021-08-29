Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.13% of Columbia Sportswear worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 238,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,797. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.