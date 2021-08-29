Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,455 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of Element Solutions worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Element Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.40. 549,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,874. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.