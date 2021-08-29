Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.30% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,509.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 60,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 77,932.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HR shares. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 1,054,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,714. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

