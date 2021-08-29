Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,190 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.51% of Sealed Air worth $45,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $61.07. 574,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,156. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.