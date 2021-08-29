Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 108,915 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,915 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.28% of SI-BONE worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 213.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $25,828,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in SI-BONE by 38.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 704,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 194,913 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,866. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

SIBN stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 549,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. Research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

