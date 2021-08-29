Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 1,736 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.82. 869,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,056. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $341.79. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

