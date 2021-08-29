Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 31,551 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.6% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 44,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,086. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

