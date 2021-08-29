Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 4,195 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $372.67. 707,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,979. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

